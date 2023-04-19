Elizabethtown Community Center breaks ground with 2024 competition date expected

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) – A new community center is being built in Elizabethtown for its residents.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell says the process has been a long time coming but was well worth it.

“It feels wonderful; this has been a long time coming. It’s a dream we’ve had for several years now, well for many years actually, but we’ve really been working on it for about the last 5 years,” said Campbell.

The Elizabethtown Community Center will be located on Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

It will include a new playground, a multi-purpose playing surface with bleachers for sports activities, a commercial kitchen and meeting offices.

“It gives this community a wonderful place to host events and a safe place for our kids to have recreational actives, basketball and volleyball. We’re just really looking forward to it,” Campbell explained.

The building costs $2,575,000 to build and is funded through the Community Building Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization.

For North Carolina Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development, Kenny Flowers, it’s an exciting day.

“I mean this is just exciting, it’s the best part of what I do. When we get a chance to see our resources being invested in communities and making a significant difference in communities like this, it can be transformative. So, I couldn’t have a better feeling than I have right now,” said Flowers.

The building is expected to be completed by Spring of 2024.