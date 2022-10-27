Elizabethtown man charged for allegedly not completing work he was paid for

Timothy David McDaniel has been charged after allegedly not completing work he was paid to do (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly not completing work he was paid for.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown not completing handyman work he was hired to do.

McDaniel was charged with Failure to Work After Being Paid and Obtaining Property by False Pretenses.

As a reminder, the Sheriff’s Office urges you to always do your research before hiring someone to complete odd jobs such as HVAC work, Electrical work, appliance repair, etc.