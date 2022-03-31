Elizabethtown seeking public input on land use plan

Photo: Terry Dennison

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) –Elizabethtown wants to hear from the community on ideas and opinions to assist in the creation of the Town’s Land Use Plan.

The Land Use Plan is a document that will guide the area’s growth over the next 15 – 20 years.

A Land Use Plan represents a community’s blueprint for its future. The document outlines the unified vision of the town and establishes goals, objectives, and strategies to achieve that shared vision of the future. As of July 1st, 2022, every community in North Carolina that utilizes zoning must adopt and reasonably maintain a Land Use Plan.

On October 5th, 2021, project representatives worked with the Town Council to evaluate the Town’s strengths, weaknesses, and future opportunities. This survey was built from the original discussions with the Board of Commissioners and creates an opportunity for Town stakeholders to provide comment and input on some of the initial recommendations developed following the initial meeting.

The survey can be accessed from the town’s website or at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/elizabethtownsurvey.

It will only take a few minutes to complete. The survey will be available until April 30, 2022.