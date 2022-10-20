Elizabethtown water customers may receive higher bills due to Hurricane Ian damage error

Elizabethtown residents may notice higher than normal water bills this month (Photo: WWAY)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you live around Elizabethtown, your water bill may be higher than normal this month.

Officials say the most recent bills due November 5th reflect 39 days of usage instead of the normal 30- or 31-day calendar month total.

This error is due to Hurricane Ian damage to the antennae that reads the town water meters.

It has since been corrected.

Bills due on December 5th will reflect only 22 days due to the error.

Officials say they understand the higher bills may cause hardship and they’ll be willing to work with customers on an individual basis for the bills that are due November 5th.