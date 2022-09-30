Hurricane Ian officially makes landfall as category 1 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 pm near Georgetown, SC (Photo: WWAY)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall — for the fourth time.

After making an initial landfall in Cuba, another landfall in the Dry Tortugas, a third landfall (as a strong category 4) in Florida, Ian’s journey over water came to an end at 2:05 pm Friday.

The storm pushed ashore near Georgetown, SC with winds of 85 mph and is moving north at 15 mph as of the 2:00 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Massive storm surge has been impacting the Cape Fear all day, with flooding and storm damage in many spots along the coast.

Conditions will gradually improve into Saturday.