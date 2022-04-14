Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, make it ‘maximally trusted’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter (Photo: Miguel Roberts) SpaceX's Elon Musk waves while providing an update on Starship, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. Musk said that the first orbital flight of Starship--the world's most powerful rocket ever built--could come in another month or two. While he anticipates failures, he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

(AP) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright.

He says the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free-speech absolutist.”

Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest individual shareholder.

The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share.

It’s an offer worth more than $43 billion.

Twitter said it will decide whether accepting Musk’s offer is in the best interests of shareholders.

The platform was established in 2006 and has established restrictions on both tweets and users under certain conditions.