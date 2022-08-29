Emergency boil water advisory issued for Channel Haven community

(Photo: Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued an emergency boil water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Channel Haven community.

The following addresses are impacted: 101 to 201 Mohican Trail, and 4604, 4606, 4609, 4614, 4641, and 4701 Masonboro Loop Road.

CFPUA says crews are responding to a leak on a water main in the area and have performed an emergency shutdown to facilitate repairs. Customers at the addresses above may experience periods of low to no water pressure.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.