Seaplane capsizes near Bald Head Island, two people rescued

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A plane has crashed off the coast of Bald Head Island.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring says he reached out to the Village of Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety to see if they needed any assistance. Chief Coring said he was told that different watercraft from the Coast Guard, Bald Head Island, Southport Fire and Oak Island Water Rescue are responding to the scene.

Howie Franklin with the Cape Fear Regional Jetport confirmed it was a seaplane.

The US Coast Guard said that the plane was taking off from the mouth of the Cape Fear River when it struck a wave and the plane capsized. Two people were on board at the time. A boater picked up the pilot and passenger and took them to Sea Tow, who returned them to shore.

The Coast Guard said the pilot and passenger are fine.

According to the Village of Bald Head Island, they are now working to retrieve the plane.

WWAY will have more details as they become available.