Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness.

The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights.

According to a news release, the Warming Shelter is a collaborative ministry of several local United Methodist Churches and other community partners. The shelter will open Christmas

weekend and help is needed to support and staff the shelter effort.

Since 2016, United Methodists have hosted “warming shelters” in one location or another in downtown Wilmington.

The Warming Shelter currently partners with Trinity United Methodist Church, The Feast Gathering UMC, The Anchor UMC and Living Hope Street Ministries. The shelter “pops open” in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC.

In January, the group hosted more than 60 people on ten nights, offering a cot, hot meals and care items.

More than 150 volunteers, from various churches and local agencies helped to make the effort a living-saving success.

To volunteer or learn more about the click here.