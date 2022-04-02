Emergency water main repair temporarily closes portion of North 23rd Steet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 200 and 300 blocks of North 23rd Street have been closed to all but local traffic while crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority repair a broken water main.

Southbound traffic will detour onto Princess Place Drive to Kenwood Drive to Chestnut Street and return to North 23rd.

Northbound traffic will detour onto Chestnut Street to North 22nd Street to Princess Place Drive and return to North 23rd.

CFPUA says the closure is expected to remain in place into Saturday afternoon.