Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy

Emeril Lagasse with a young chef at GLOW Academy (Photo: Emeril Lagasse Foundation)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum.

The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years.

GLOW’s culinary lab is built as a commercial kitchen, allowing students to learn essential culinary skills, kitchen management, menu planning and food preparation.

“Alden (Chef Lagasse’s wife) and I are so excited for our foundation to invest in the culinary lab at GLOW and to support the vision of our longtime friend Judy Girard,” Chef Lagasse said.

Emeril will visit the campus on February 9th at 11:00 AM to unveil a new sign bearing the Foundation’s name.