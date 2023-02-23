Emmes adds to clinical research organization’s that Wilmington offers

The clinical research organization, Emmes, felt the Cape Fear was fit for a permanent office.

The bioscience and pharmaceutical industry is growing in Wilmington.

Christine Dingivan, president and CEO of Emmes, said, “I think there’s still opportunity for more growth and we want to be a part of that growth. Which, is again why Wilmington is such a great place to be. Because we are a high growth company and this is a high growth community.”

Emmes has 18 locations around the globe with headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

Wednesday the organization had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location on Commonwealth Drive.

As of now, they have about a dozen employees. However, they anticipate heavy growth and hope to recruit more people in the future.

Emmes strategically picked our area due to alumni from UNC Wilmington’s undergraduate and graduate clinical research programs.

Those who were at the ceremony today believe this is a win for our area.

Josh Hallingse, with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, said, “The pharmaceutical industry is growing in Wilmington, it’s one of our target sectors. And, specifically companies like EMMES that do clinical research, um, where they’re working with global customers producing new chemistries that impact next generation medicines.”

The chamber is anticipating this growth of public health in our region.

Not only does Emmes believe this is a chance to grow their organization, but they feel it could not take place in a better location than the great incubator for clinical research that Wilmington is.