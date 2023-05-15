Employee killed in workplace accident at Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity ReStore, NCDOL notified

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division has opened an inspection after an employee died in a workplace accident at Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Restore.

The accident happened Friday at 7330 Market Street.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were called to assist Emergency Services on a call involving someone who was injured between a countertops and a forklift.

“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died on Saturday,” a statement read. “The safety and well-being of our staff and volunteers is extremely important to us. We are investigating the situation, and will take any and all appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. We are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers. ”

No word on the employee’s identity or how the accident happened.

WWAY will have more information as it becomes available.