EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night.

It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the EMS vehicle hit him. Paramedics tried to save him, but the man died at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The southbound lanes were briefly shut down and some traffic rerouted through the Harris Teeter parking lot. No word yet on the pedestrian’s identity.