Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County.

Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out.

Cars filed into the gardens one by one to get a glimpse at the brightly lighted garden – decked out with Christmas decor – as well as lit up flowers and butterflies – bringing the 35-acre garden of night-time forest to life.

The light display showcases more than one million lights, the garden features walking trails, holiday displays, and seasonal music.

Tickets to the event went on sale at the beginning of November and were gone in fifteen minutes.

Airlie Gardens sporadically dropped more tickets throughout the morning – but those sold out in minutes.

Kim Keskitalo told WWAY she’s a member – the reason she was able to snag some tickets.

“We had a week early but I did have a lot of friends who were locked out that day they were a lot of glitches, so we, you know, we always pile people in the car,” she said. “We try to the best that we can and get everybody out here. and I think everyone should enjoy this.”

Airlie Garden’s holiday tradition started in 2005, and has been a holiday family favorite for years and continues Saturday.

It then picks back up on December 2 and runs through December 22nd.