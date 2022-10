Enchanted Airlie tickets going on sale soon

Enchanted Airlie is returning this holiday season (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A holiday favorite is just around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale.

Enchanted Airlie tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday.

The holiday tradition has been going on at Airlie Gardens since 2005. It begins on Black Friday and continues on Saturday. It then picks back up on December 2nd and runs through December 22nd.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click HERE.