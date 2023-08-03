Endowment formed from sale of NHRMC to hold upcoming public meeting

The New Hanover County Government Center (-Marion Caldwell, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Community Endowment, which was established by New Hanover County following the sale of the hospital, will hold a public meeting next week.

On August 9, the NHCE will provide updates on its priorities, share its vision for the future and launch the September 2023 grant cycle.

“Bringing the community together is essential because it allows everyone to understand how to be part of the transformational work that the Endowment envisions,” said William Buster, NHCE’s president and CEO. “We’re excited to share where we’ve been and where we plan to go together.”

The public information session will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Harrelson Center event space.

In addition to providing the community with an update, NHCE will also announce details on the next grant cycle that will open on September 1. These grants will focus on providing funding to programs addressing New Hanover’s most acute problems like barriers to early childhood development and affordable housing, as well as capacity building in the nonprofit sector.

“This is our first grant cycle since the completion of the Endowment’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan,” said Lakesha McDay, executive vice president of programs and operation. “We’re focused on making transformational change with partners in education, community safety, health and community development. This grant cycle is a significant step toward that goal.”

To register and ask a question or provide public comment ahead of the session, please complete this form by August 8 at 6 p.m.