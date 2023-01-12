Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents

New Hanover County is offering energy assistance as temps turn colder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted.

The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

“As the weather gets colder, we know how difficult it can be for families living on a fixed income to find money to meet their everyday needs like energy costs,” said New Hanover County Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “LIEAP is a program that we administer annually, and it is an important resource for many of our residents who can benefit from having a utility bill paid for one month.”

One-time payment amounts are based on household size and income. To qualify, a household must:

Have a least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving/checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating costs

New Hanover County makes it easy for residents to apply for LIEAP in whatever way is most convenient for them. That includes:

Online using the state’s ePass website

Calling 910-798-3500

Printing and mailing the application (found here: English and Spanish ) to 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

and ) to 910-798-7824 Applying in person at the HHS building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington

Applications can also be mailed upon request

Learn more about the program on the LIEAP webpage here.