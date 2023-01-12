Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted.
The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.
“As the weather gets colder, we know how difficult it can be for families living on a fixed income to find money to meet their everyday needs like energy costs,” said New Hanover County Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “LIEAP is a program that we administer annually, and it is an important resource for many of our residents who can benefit from having a utility bill paid for one month.”
One-time payment amounts are based on household size and income. To qualify, a household must:
- Have a least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
- Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit
- Have resources, such as saving/checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250
- Be responsible for their heating costs
New Hanover County makes it easy for residents to apply for LIEAP in whatever way is most convenient for them. That includes:
- Online using the state’s ePass website
- Calling 910-798-3500
- Printing and mailing the application (found here: English and Spanish) to 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Printing and faxing the application (found here: English and Spanish) to 910-798-7824
- Applying in person at the HHS building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington
- Applications can also be mailed upon request
Learn more about the program on the LIEAP webpage here.