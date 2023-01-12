Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted.

The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating expenses during the cold-weather months.

“As the weather gets colder, we know how difficult it can be for families living on a fixed income to find money to meet their everyday needs like energy costs,” said New Hanover County Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “LIEAP is a program that we administer annually, and it is an important resource for many of our residents who can benefit from having a utility bill paid for one month.”

One-time payment amounts are based on household size and income. To qualify, a household must:

  • Have a least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
  • Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit
  • Have resources, such as saving/checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250
  • Be responsible for their heating costs

New Hanover County makes it easy for residents to apply for LIEAP in whatever way is most convenient for them. That includes:

  • Online using the state’s ePass website
  • Calling 910-798-3500
  • Printing and mailing the application (found here: English and Spanish) to 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
  • Printing and faxing the application (found here: English and Spanish) to 910-798-7824
  • Applying in person at the HHS building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington
  • Applications can also be mailed upon request

Learn more about the program on the LIEAP webpage here.

