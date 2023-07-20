ER visits for heat-related illnesses increasing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Excessive heat and humidity is gripping the South and the Cape Fear area is really feeling the impact.

With no signs of the heat letting up, exposure to extreme heat can cause illnesses and injuries.

According to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the number of patients being treated for heat-related illnesses or injuries keeps increasing every day.

According to Novant emergency medicine physician Brian Collins, they’re seeing a large number of patients for a variety of heat-related illnesses.

Collins said most of the cases have been mild enough that patients can be treated and released on the same day.

He also said paying attention to how you’re feeling is one of the easiest ways to avoid ending up in the ER.

“If you’re feeling sick from the heat, if you’re feeling nauseous or weak or dizzy, use your best judgment and common sense and stay well hydrated and take breaks from whatever it is you may be doing, to get out of the heat, to maybe get inside and into some air conditioning,” Collins said.

Collins said if you have been sweating a lot, it is important to drink something that will give you electrolytes to help with dehydration, and if you continue to be unwell, it’s best to come to the emergency room for help.

While dozens of cases have been treated, Collins said fortunately, there haven’t been any heat-related deaths at the medical center so far this summer.