Espresso yourself at the Wilmington Coffee Fest

Coffee enthusiasts, teal lovers, and sweet treat admirers join together January 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The buzz in the Cape Fear will be courtesy of the Wilmington Coffee Fest January 29. Organizers are asking you to ‘just brew it’ with them at two locations as the event celebrates it’s 5th year.

Co-organizer Will Chacon says “the festival has worked hard to prepare for our current times by holding the event at two locations to spread the crowd and keep it as open air as possible.”

Over the past 5 years the Wilmington Coffee Fest has evolved from a coffee crawl to a collective festival. Producers, roasters, shops, and other aspects of the industry will be on hand to explore and exchange ideas about the world of brewing.

This year look for companies like Counter Culture Coffee, Java Estate, Drift Coffee and Kitchen, Sweet D’s, and a long list of other coffee, tea, baked goods, and a myriad of other vendors.

Chacon says the festival also looks to give back to the community and is highlighting nonprofits dedicated to youth this year. A portion of proceeds will go to Kids Making It and Dreams of Wilmington.

