Evergreen man sentenced for stealing guns from neighbor’s burned home

David Nance (Photo: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man will spend nearly four years in prison for stealing firearms from a neighbor’s home that was destroyed by a fire.

David Travis Nance, of Princess Ann Road in Evergreen, lived across the street from a couple whose home burned in 2019. Investigators say Nance went onto the property and took multiple guns from the charred remains of the home.

While he was charged with multiple crimes on the state level, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office ATF Violent Crimes Task Force took the case federally. On March 1, 2021, Nance pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon in Federal Court.

On January 31, Nance was scheduled to appear in Federal Court for his sentence, but he told the court he had COVID. Around 9:40 that morning, he was stopped by the NC Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

Nance was arrested and his vehicle towed. A few hours later, Nance bonded out.

That afternoon, Nance was stopped again while driving a family member’s vehicle since his was still impounded. Investigators say Nance was again arrested for driving under the influence.

On February 2, Nance was arrested for Pre-Trial Release Revocation and was taken to Wilmington, where he was held until his sentencing hearing on February 18th.

As well as a four year prison sentence, Nance was also sentenced to three years supervised federal release.

His driving under the influence charges are still pending. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 25 for both charges.