‘Every day counts’: Family of missing Carolina Beach boater hopeful he’ll be found alive

(WILMINGTON STARNEWS) – Days after Joseph Johnson was reported missing, his mother Mary Kay Anderson walked aboard one of his boats, still docked at Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach.

There was food left on the stove, prepared and ready for Johnson to heat up and eat once he returned from his fishing trip on Nov. 22, and he had plans to talk to one of his brothers on the phone that evening.

“Joe absolutely was planning on coming back,” Anderson said.

But, he never showed.

Joseph Johnson, a 44-year-old Carolina Beach resident, was last seen more than a month ago headed out to sea for a day of fishing. While search efforts have yielded no sign of Johnson or his vessel, his family hasn’t lost hope of finding him alive.

Johnson was last seen around 11 a.m. on Nov. 22 leaving Federal Point Yacht Club on his 19-foot SeaCraft Center Console fishing boat. His larger boat, on which he lived, is still docked at Federal Point.

