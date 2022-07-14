Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info (Photo: sailko / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial.

A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.

A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts.

The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices.