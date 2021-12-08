Ex-Fort Bragg worker pleads guilty to federal bribery charge

Fort Bragg (Photo: WTVD)

FORT BRAGG, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to taking bribes while working at Fort Bragg, a federal prosecutor said.

Court documents show Edward Wade Crisco of Sanford was a flooring technician assigned to the public works unit at Fort Bragg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

From 2011 into 2019, Crisco received bribes ranging from $20 to $100 per maintenance work order from various vendors contracting with public works to request contracts be assigned to those specific vendors and to approve and sign off favorably on their work once completed, according to the news release.

Crisco pleaded guilty to receiving bribes. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in March. Crisco also agreed to forfeit the $150,000 he netted from the scheme.