Experts urge public to stay hydrated amid sizzling temps

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – With the high temps making their way in the Cape Fear experts say heat dangers are a cause for concern.

According to the Environment Protection Agency, an estimated more than 1,300 deaths per year in the United States are caused by extreme heat.

Oak Island Rescue’s Chief Peter Grendze says there are ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Seek shade whenever possible, and stay hydrated despite being near the water where you may not feel hot. He says people should be drinking five to six glasses of water per day, especially in the summer heat.

Taking intermittent dips in the water is also helpful, however, if at the beach, be vigilant of rip currents.

And always be prepared when playing outdoor activities, according to Grendze.

“Well since I’m a pickleball player we bring a lot of water with us and you can get these cooling towels that you can wrap around your neck and that helps with the evaporated process because you get it around your neck main carotid artery that will make sure the brain stays cool and remain more functional once the head gets too warm start to make mistakes in term of judgments .”

He says by keeping your head cool you are can better judgment calls and listen to your body’s cues.

Shade, rest, and water are your best allies during the hot summer months according to Grendze.

