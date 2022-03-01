Experts warn of cyber warfare as second front in Russian aggression

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — By land, by sea, by air, and also by hitting “Enter.”

Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine is provoking fresh worries about a potential second front in cyber warfare that could threaten American companies and utilities thousands of miles away from the warzone.

The agencies warn that Russian threat actors use Microsoft 365 to first enter the system and gain official credentials and then send malware to compromise devices without the person knowing.

According to DIT officials, the following tips are essential for online users at home and at work:

Be suspicious of unsolicited emails or messages that seem out of the ordinary – even from people you know.

Do not click on links and attachments that you are not expecting. If there is any doubt, check with the sender using another method of communication.

Visit and download information only from trusted sources.

Keep software up to date on your computers and mobile devices.

