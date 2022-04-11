EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?

(Photo: CPD)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers.

Such weapons have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.

The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes.

Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.