F-18s visit Cape Fear as ILM noise abatement agreement process continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport is responding with a note of progress after some military planes flew over Wilmington today.

“ILM was made aware that earlier today several F-18s visited the area that were unfamiliar with the noise abatement initiative,” Interim Airport Director Gary Broughton said in a statement. “A letter of Agreement is in process between the FAA and the military.”

“Once the Letter of Agreement is finalized,” Broughton continues, “the Air Traffic Control Tower will have better operational control over noise sensitive issues.”

Recently, New Hanover County commissioners unanimously voted for a resolution supporting the military’s use of the airport for refueling and training purposes.

The airport, along with our partners, are committed to being strong neighbors and will work with our partners to keep the community informed,” Broughton also said.