FAA: Plane that crashed near Conway experienced engine issues

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area leaving two people dead was experiencing engine issues, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were on board the small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near Conway area, according to authorities. The names will be released after the family is notified. Both people died from injuries due to the crash, according to Darris Fowler with the coroner’s office.

One of the people on board was listed as flight crew and the second was listed as a passenger, according to the FAA.

