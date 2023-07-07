Fair Bluff man facing three attempted murder charges

Ray Charles Bullock (Photo courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fair Bluff police have arrested a man accused of striking and injuring three people with his truck following an argument.

62-year-old Ray Charles Bullock of Fair Bluff had been looking for Bullock since the June 26th incident.

According to the arrest report, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the three people lying on the ground. One was bleeding with numerous injuries, another had a broken leg and a third person was hurt jumping out of the way of the truck.

Bullock is charged with three counts of attempted murder and is being held under a $600,000 surety bond.