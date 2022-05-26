Faith, trust, and pixie dust reunites couple after 70 years

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland couple is proving there is such a thing as a fairytale ending. They’ve been reunited after 70 years and say it’s all thanks to faith, trust, and pixie dust.

Back in the early 1950’s Bob Boke was looking for work after coming back from World War Two. It was the beginning of television, and the only show Boke liked was filmed in near his home, and starred a young Margaret Kerry.

“So I thought, I’ll talk to the tv station, and find out if they’ve got any opportunities down there,” Boke remembered. “And incidentally… maybe I’ll find out more about this gal.”

The two hit it off, going steady until Boke moved for work.

Soon after, Kerry went on to be the original model for Tinker Bell in Disney’s Peter Pan. She acted out scenes so that animators could draw on her personality and movements for inspiration. She remembers the first day of filming, when she asked the director for guidance.

“What do you want her to be?,” Kerry asked. “Do you want her to be ditsy like Betty Boop? Do you want her to be above it all, like queen of the fairies? And he says, Miss Margaret, we want her to to be you. And I said gosh golly, I think I can do that.”

More than 70 years later, the veteran was touring D-Day sites in Europe, and stumbled upon a toy shop in Amsterdam selling Tinker Bell toys. He reached out to Margaret over email, and it was like no time had passed.

“And that’s how he found me after 70 years,” Kerry smiled. “With Tinker Bell toys in Amsterdam. Now, what are the odds?” “What a coincidence,” Boke said.

The two spoke on the phone for several weeks until they reunited at an Andy Griffith convention in North Carolina, one of the shows, Margaret acted in. Boke remembers the moment he saw Kerry.

“We recognized each other immediately,” he remembered. “After all those years, we hadn’t changed that much. Anyway, I ran towards her, she ran towards me, and somebody there in the background said, put your arms around her! Give her a kiss!”

The couple kissed, spending five days together until Boke remarked he’d need to buy Kerry a new house near a Costco.

“You’re a member of Costco?” Kerry remembers asking. “And he said yes. I said you have a Costco card? He said yes. I said, you’d let me use your Costco card? He said yes. I said would you marry me?”

The two got married Valentine’s Day in Hollywood’s Little Brown Church, having their reception at Disney Studios. Now living in Leland, Margaret says she’s living a fairytale , like the one that changed her life almost 70 years ago.

“It has changed my life tremendously,” Kerry said. “And I have to tell you, Tinker Bell can open up doors.”