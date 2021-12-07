Familiar faces file for office in New Hanover Co. as 2022 candidate filing begins
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Potential candidates began filing for office on Monday as the filing period began for 2022 elections.
On the first day of filing in New Hanover County, some familiar faces declared their intent to run for re-election.
New Hanover County Sheriff Candidates
- Ed McMahon
- Kelvin Hargrove
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Candidates
- Rob Zapple
- LeAnn Pierce
New Hanover County Board of Education Candidates
- Dorian Cromartie
- Judy Justice
- Nelson Beaulieu
- Melissa Mason
New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court
- Jan Giacalone Kennedy
The filing period lasts from Monday, December 6, 2021 at noon through Friday, December 17, 2021 at noon.