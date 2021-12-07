Familiar faces file for office in New Hanover Co. as 2022 candidate filing begins

Potential candidates began filing for office on Monday as the filing period began for 2022 elections.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Potential candidates began filing for office on Monday as the filing period began for 2022 elections.

On the first day of filing in New Hanover County, some familiar faces declared their intent to run for re-election.

New Hanover County Sheriff Candidates

Ed McMahon

Kelvin Hargrove

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Candidates

Rob Zapple

LeAnn Pierce

New Hanover County Board of Education Candidates

Dorian Cromartie

Judy Justice

Nelson Beaulieu

Melissa Mason

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court

Jan Giacalone Kennedy

The filing period lasts from Monday, December 6, 2021 at noon through Friday, December 17, 2021 at noon.