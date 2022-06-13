Families beat the heat at local splashpad as temperatures hit record highs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — As the temperatures climb, more and more families are headed to local watering holes like pools and splashpads.

Monday afternoon, Long Leaf Park’s splashpad saw at least a hundred visitors throughout the day. Families with small children tried beating the heat, which his the low to mid 90’s Monday.

As kids played, one mom of two said her family is new to the area, and doesn’t have access to a neighborhood pool. They’re not used to the hot weather, and have been coming to the splashpad every day to get to know new people and stay cool.

“The beach is not always easy or accessible, especially if you’re a mom with kids. It’s nice to have a fenced in, safe area for them,” she said.

Though attendance was up at the splashpad, Robert Strange Park Pool and Legion Stadium’s pool only saw smaller crowds earlier in the day.