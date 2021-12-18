Families shop through thousands of toys at Toys for Tots distribution at North Brunswick High School

Toys for Tots distribution at North Brunswick High School December 18, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A Toys for Tots distribution at North Brunswick High School on Saturday helped hundreds of parents and guardians find the perfect gifts for their children this holiday season.

The Toys for Tots Calabash Campaign benefits Brunswick and Columbus Counties, and Event coordinators estimated between 8,000 and 10,000 toys were available at North Brunswick High School for registered families and the general public to shop from.

Many parents and guardians told WWAY they were thankful for the wide array of options to choose from, excited to give them to their children.

“They’re going to be surprised, they’re going to be very happy about it,” said Sindy Martinez, parent.

“I think that that is very very fantastic, because once you get in the stores, and then you look for stuff sometimes the stores will be out of whatever you think that you’re needing, and in here I’m hoping to find whatever can catch my eye that I think that she will like,” said Juanita Jackson, grandparent.

Organizers say there was a concern prior to the distribution when toy donations were made at a slower rate in comparison to previous years, but thanks to contributions from businesses their goal was met.

“It was a great concern in the building, we were doing everything we could to do toy drives. We had plantations all over. We had different businesses put the boxes out. We had over 200 boxes out, and they were coming very slowly,” said Robin Sadler, Toys for Tots Calabash Campaign coordinator.

“I think it’s great that we’re serving Brunswick county schools, and its coming through the school system with referrals. So, families you know first-hand who we are helping,” AJ Johnson, Brunswick County teacher, and volunteer.

One Columbus County teacher came to the distribution to help find toys for her students whose parents weren’t able to make it to the distribution, and was thankful for the opportunity to help select toys for her students.

“There is an abundance of toys here, I was surprised when I walked in I’m happy to know that they are here and that no child without a gift this Christmas,” Danielle Hewett, Columbus County teacher.

The Toys for Tots Calabash Campaign will be holding 3 more toy distributions in Columbus County Christmas week.