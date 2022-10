Family Day being held at Cape Fear Museum

The Cape Fear Museum is hosting Family Fun Day this Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A free event for the whole family is being held this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum.

Family Day is scheduled to run from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on October 15th.

The event will included a fire ball demo, s’mores making, an up-close look at a fire truck and much more.

Taqueria La Villita and Kona Ice will be on-site for food purchases to those who attend.