Family-friendly hikes planned in Pender County to celebrate 45th birthday of Mountains to Sea Trail

(Photo: Pender County)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Parts of Pender County are marking the 45th anniversary of the Mountains to Sea Trail with several short 1-2 mile hikes hikes this week.

The 1,175 mile MST trail stretches across North Carolina from Clingman’s Dome to Jockeys Ridge, winding through a portion of the Cape Fear.

“The trail travels the length of Pender County, through two trail towns, Burgaw and Surf City, as well as Moores Creek National Battlefield,” Pender County Tourism Director Tammy Proctor said. “To celebrate the birthday of this beautiful trail, Burgaw Parks and Recreation, Surf City Parks and Recreation, Moores Creek National Battlefield, and Pender County Tourism are hosting family-friendly hikes.”

The Mountains to Sea Trail Birthday Hikes kick off at the Surf City Bridge at 9:00 am on September 8th. Attendees will walk across the bridge, led by a volunteer with the Friends of the Mountains to Sea Trail.

On September 9th, the Town of Burgaw will host a birthday hike along the beautiful Osgood Canal Greenway. Hikes will meet at Hankins Park for a 9:00 a.m. step-off. In addition, cupcakes will be given away by Pender County Tourism staff.

On Saturday, September 10th, Moores Creek National Battlefield will host a 1.5 mile walk-and-talk that will be dog-friendly. This will entail a walk of the History Trail, Tar Heel Trail, Woodpecker Trail, and Black River Road, all in the park. Hikers will meet at the park’s Visitor Center by 9:00 a.m.

The planned timeframe is approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour and visitors can walk the loop as many times as they would like.

“All hikes are free to participate,” Proctor said. “We just ask that all hikers register with the tourism office so we can plan appropriately.”

To register, you can call 910-259-1278.