Family Fun Day hosted at the Bellamy Mansion Museum

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A free Family Fun Day event was hosted at the Bellamy Mansion Museum on Sunday.

The event featured live music, storytelling, and crafts and games. Attendees were also able to walk around and enjoy the petting zoo, Skywatch birds, paw4people, and pony rides.

Gareth Evans, executive director of the museum, was pleased with the event turnout.

“It’s been fantastic. It’s been lovely to have an event here again, after two years of not doing event this size. We’ve seen about 700-800 people here today, and it’s just lovely to have our community back and on a beautiful sunny day like this,” said Gareth Evans, Bellamy Mansion Museum executive director.

With its return of large-scale events, the Bellamy Mansion Museum plans to soon kick off its “Jazz at the Mansion” summer series on May 12.