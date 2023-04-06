Family remains hopeful as search continues in Fort Fisher for missing teenager

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The search continues for the teenager who went missing at Fort Fisher on Saturday.

The family of 16-year-old David Hernandez remains hopeful as the search continues for the missing teenager. Hernandez disappeared on Saturday while swimming at Fort Fisher.

Wilbert Martinez is Hernandez’s cousin. He says he didn’t believe what had happened when he first heard.

“My cousins and my uncles started calling saying it actually happened and we came out here as fast as we could,” he said. “It was just a sad moment.”

Along with other family members and volunteers, Martinez has been at Fort Fisher every day as crews continue searching for his cousin.

Volunteers with the CUE Center for Missing Persons and officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were part of Thursday’s efforts in the water and in the air. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was also assisting.

“A lot of people have come and supported us with boats or drones or helicopters or whatever they can bring or like food, drinks, it doesn’t matter anything, or if they come out here just to search,” Martinez said. “We’re just happy they come and help us.”

While Martinez is sad, he says there is one thing that’s bringing him comfort.

“When David died, in the same family, my uncle died the next day. I know that David’s not alone, that he’s with my uncle. I’m just happy he didn’t go alone,” Martinez said. “If he had gone alone, it would have just been sad but since I know he is with God and my uncle, I’m just happy.”

The family is keeping hope alive that they will be able to say goodbye.

“I just hope we get to see David one more time…[we’re] not giving up until we find him,” Martinez said.

Anyone interested in helping with the search can sign up to volunteer through the CUE Center’s website.