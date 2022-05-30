Fast-moving blaze destroys Calabash home, cause remains under investigation

Arriving units found the one-story home engulfed in flames.

Fast-moving blaze destroys Calabash home, cause remains under investigation (Photo: Calabash Fire Department) Fast-moving blaze destroys Calabash home, cause remains under investigation (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

Fast-moving blaze destroys Calabash home, cause remains under investigation (Photo: Calabash Fire Department) Fast-moving blaze destroys Calabash home, cause remains under investigation (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving blaze destroyed a Calabash home late last night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., Calabash firefighters were called to a confirmed structure fire on Wampee Street in the Oceanside Place subdivision.

Arriving units found the one-story home engulfed in flames.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters from Calabash and its mutual aid partners, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County, the home was a total loss.

The fire was was so intense that several nearby homes sustained minor damage as well.

Fortunately, the home’s occupants escaped without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office investigator called to the scene says the blaze appears to have started accidentally on a back patio and screened porch area, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters were also assisted on the scene by personnel from Brunswick County EMS and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary.