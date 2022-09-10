Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation

Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day.

After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine.

There were food trucks, live music with three different bands, fair rides, inflatable slides, and various venders local to the community

Wyatt Richardson, Town of Leland Community and Enrichment Manager says they wanted this to be a time of fellowship for everyone to enjoy.

“Enjoy community with one another. That’s the purpose of the event. We incorporated many years ago in 1989, and as we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ways to engage while the community is celebrating what we have here.”

Despite the rainy day and challenges due to weather, the event will end at 9pm with fireworks.

Leland was incorporated back in 1989, and is now the fastest growing town in Brunswick County.