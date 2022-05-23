Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school.

Michael Higgins was a criminal justice major at East Carolina University who was part of an internship program with the Highway Patrol, WITN reported.

His mother, Lisa Higgins has sued two state troopers in addition to the state agencies and ECU.

Michael Higgins was riding with a trooper on Aug. 22, 2020, when the trooper decided to chase a motorist that the other trooper said smelled of alcohol.