Father, daughter reunite in Greenville after nearly 30 years

Jequetta Sutton and George Moore reunite in Greenville, NC (Photo: WNCT/ Sutton, Moore families

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A special family reunion happened in Greenville. A father and daughter reunited in Greenville after more than 25 years.

George Moore, Jequetta Sutton’s father, said, “[Sometimes] it takes time to get back together … We are back together and that’s the way I want to stay.”

George and Jequetta came together at Golden Corral on March 13 to reconnect with generations of family. Jequetta said she only met her dad once when she was younger.

“I met him one time, one time, that was 20. I was 20,” Sutton said.

Her children were curious about their grandfather.

“My kids have been wanting, have been inquiring about … my dad’s side of the family,” Sutton said. “[I said] well, there is nothing I can tell you. I do not know anything. They encouraged me to do like the DNA test and, and stuff like that. I did 23andme, no results.”

