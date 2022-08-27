Fayetteville man who sold drugs out of daycare given 40 year sentence

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville. A jury returned a verdict on May 10, 2022 finding Everett guilty of six felony drug trafficking and firearms related charges.

In 2018, investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department determined that Everett was distributing large amounts of controlled substances. On July 16, 2018, agents conducted a traffic stop of a Cadillac driven by co-defendant Alvin Milton Davis as it left the apartment complex. In the vehicle, agents found marijuana, cocaine, and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

The same day, agents obtained a search warrant for an apartment used by Everett and seized more than 36 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 grams of cocaine, and a loaded CZ Scorpion firearm. The apartment was leased by Reshod Everett, with Alvin Davis listed as an authorized occupant.

Everett’s live on Ronald Reagan Drive in Fayetteville, where he and his wife operated an in-home daycare. On July 17, 2018, agents obtained a search warrant for the house and seized more than $65,000, eight firearms, ammunition, and THC edibles. In a detached shed, agents seized THC wax, tramadol, and drug packaging materials.

Several of the firearms found inside the residence were loaded, high-powered rifles. One loaded rifle had the selector switch set to “fire,” and, as such, only a small amount of pressure on the trigger would have caused gun to fire.

Investigators then identified a storage unit used by Everett. A search warrant was issued for the storage unit, and on July 18, 2018, it was found to contain more than 65 pounds of marijuana.

Witness testimony established that Everett was responsible for more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,700 kilograms of marijuana.

Evidence introduced at trial also showed that Everett attempted to engage in a variety of tactics to obstruct prosecutors and investigators. These tactics included giving false testimony under oath, attempting to bribe or threaten others to give false testimony, utilizing gang members to intimidate witnesses, and engaging in an extensive social media campaign to falsely accuse the Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office of wrongdoing.