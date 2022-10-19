FDA investigating E. coli outbreak in Aldi frozen falafel

Do not eat, sell, or serve Earth Grown frozen falafel sold at ALDI. FDA’s investigation is ongoing.

FDA warns of E. coli outbreak from frozen falafel from Aldi (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The FDA, along with CDC, state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel.

North Carolina is among one of the several states affected by this outbreak.

Based on information provided by the CDC, of 18 people interviewed who were infected, 15 reported shopping at ALDI stores.

Among these 15 people who reported shopping at ALDI stores, 6 reported eating Earth Grown brand frozen falafel purchased from ALDI in the week before getting sick.

On October 6th, 2022, the manufacturer of Earth Grown frozen falafel, Cuisine Innovations, initiated a voluntary recall.

Recalled products include Earth Grown vegan traditional falafel and garlic & herb falafel distributed and sold exclusively by ALDI.

Additional information on recalled products is available in the firm’s recall notice.

On October 6, 2022, ALDI removed any remaining Earth Grown frozen falafel from stores.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, but they do recommend that consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Earth Grown Traditional Falafel or Garlic & Herb Falafel sold exclusively by ALDI after June 24th, 2021.

These items are no longer available for sale but were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of 18 months, so consumers should check their freezers for these products.

If you have recalled frozen falafel in your freezer, do not eat or serve them.

For more information and to view a map of all the affected states, click here.