Feast Down East announces free ‘Community Cultivator’ event

File image of a Feast Down East conference at UNCW (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Feast Down East, a nonprofit that supports local farmers and food access throughout Wilmington and Southeastern North Carolina, is inviting people to their Community Cultivator event.

The event is taking place on October 5th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Organizes say it will be a casual evening featuring complimentary food from local farmers—prepared by True Blue Events—including live music from Animal Lounge, raffle prizes donated by local businesses, and conversation with the community of Feast Down East staff, farmers, customers, partners, and supporters.

“We are elated to gather with our community to enjoy delicious local food, live music and each other’s company,” said Jordyn Appel-Hughes, Executive Director of Feast Down East. “ The Community Cultivator is a celebration of our local food system and everyone who relies on it, while also educating attendees about the work of Feast Down East programs and mission to build a resilient community.”

The event will be held at Azalea Station in the Cargo District, who are donating 10% of all drink sales to Feast Down East.