FEMA updates texting program to provide shelter information

Texting on a smartphone (Photo: Melina Sampaio Manfrinatti / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Finding a safe place during a natural disaster could be just a text message away after FEMA launching an updated version of its text feature.

You can text the word “shelter” and your zip code to 43362, then you will get a list of shelters within 200 miles of your zip code.

FEMA says users can click on the shelter address and receive donations.

The agency suggests you save the number on your phone so you have it in any future disasters.

