Ferris wheel construction planned by end of week, carousel tentative

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) – A nearly 100-foot attraction is expected to be assembled on Friday, April 8, at Carolina Beach.

According to the Ferris wheel’s owner – Ken Cofer – pieces of the attraction have been coming in all week – with two more trailers on the way.

“Were expecting one more trailer, it takes three trailers to put it together to make the Ferris wheel, the fourth trailer – is just supplies and things it takes to put the Ferris wheel together,” he said. “On Friday, possibly, there’s a crew coming in from out-of-town to set this thing up.”

The site of the amusement ride will be oceanfront — parallel to the water and adorned with LED lights that can be customized to fit holiday themes or events.

“It’s going to be a beautiful site when you turn on Cape Fear Boulevard with the lights,” he said. “But I think this year that we’ll have the biggest carnival that we’ve ever had here.”

Cofer’s vision for the parcel of land in the Central Downtown District is a small ocean front park.

“We have a lot of new rides coming,” he said. “I’m hoping that a merry-go-round is on the way, I’ve been told it will also be here permanently.”

Tourist season is expected to boom this year, according to Cofer.

“I’m hoping that people expect a great season in Carolina Beach,” he said. “I think this is going to be the best Ferris wheel that’s been on this island.”

The ride should be fully installed by Monday, April 11, if everything goes as planned.