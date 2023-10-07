Festival of Trees returns to Museum of Coastal Carolina November 9

(Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Explore the Museum of Coastal Carolina’s enchanting 4th Annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31.

Stroll through the Museum at a leisurely pace, admire trees artfully decorated by area businesses and nonprofits, and engage in friendly competition by voting for and bidding on your favorite trees.

Each visitor receives one ballot to vote for their favorite tree, and visitors who want to increase preferred trees’ chances of winning can purchase additional ballots. Decorated trees are also silent auction items, all visitors are encouraged to bid, and the highest bidders will take possession of decorated trees once the Festival concludes.

HoliDAY at the Museum, an all-day celebration of the holidays for the whole family on Nov. 24, includes all Festival of Trees activities and much more, including a visit from White Beard the Pirate Santa. The winner of the favorite tree contest will be announced Dec. 23.

This event is a festive and family-friendly holiday activity, an opportunity to support the Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, and a way for sponsors to raise funds and increase community awareness of their organizations and a broad spectrum of causes including veterans services, wildlife preservation, health services and more.

Festival of Trees admission is free with Museum admission: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children 3-12. The Festival of Trees is open to the public Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m. except for Dec. 24.