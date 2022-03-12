Fewer tourists in Myrtle Beach expected than in 2021 ahead of Spring Break

As spring break approaches, fewer people could book vacation rentals in Horry County toward the end of March than they did during the same time last year, according to the Myrtle Beach area Chamber of Commerce’s lodging dashboard.

The dashboard updates every Friday, and includes a forecast of occupancy trends for the next 60 days, based on a sampling of about 3,000 properties in the Horry County area.

While the dashboard shows occupancy from February 27 to March 5 was up 37% from the same week last year, the graph for the next 60 days shows occupancy could dip down to 49% by March 31, which is lower than what it was during the same time frame in 2021.

