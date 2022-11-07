Final full Lunar Eclipse until 2025 will be visible Tuesday morning

(Photo: Griffith Observatory / YouTube / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may want to wake up before the sun rises Tuesday morning to catch a glimpse of a rare astronomical event.

A total lunar eclipse will begin at 5:16 a.m., peak at 5:59 a.m. and end at 6:41 a.m.

Mostly clear skies are forecast, but the moon is forecast to set at 6:44 a.m., making visibility more difficult unless you have a clear view of the west/northwest sky.

This will be the last lunar eclipse until March 15, 2025.